Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Ocado Group (LON:OCDO)

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports.
OCDO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.38) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.70) to GBX 1,550 ($20.41) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($38.18) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,990 ($26.20) to GBX 1,800 ($23.70) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,413.64 ($31.78).
OCDO traded down GBX 19 ($0.25) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,084 ($14.27). 356,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,892. Ocado Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,052 ($13.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,255 ($29.69). The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,309.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,582.69. The company has a market capitalization of £8.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.19.
Ocado Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.
Further Reading
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.