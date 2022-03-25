Morgan Stanley Trims XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Target Price to $42.00

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on XPEV. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.81.

Get XPeng alerts:

Shares of XPEV opened at $29.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.25 and a beta of 6.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.54. XPeng has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $56.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of XPeng during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in XPeng by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 50.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

About XPeng (Get Rating)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.