Morpheus.Network (MNW) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $881,601.00

Morpheus.Network (MNW) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 25th. During the last week, Morpheus.Network has traded up 43.3% against the US dollar. Morpheus.Network has a market capitalization of $65.39 million and approximately $881,601.00 worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Morpheus.Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.39 or 0.00003085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Morpheus.Network Coin Profile

Morpheus.Network (CRYPTO:MNW) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2018. Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 coins and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 coins. Morpheus.Network’s official website is morpheus.network . The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is /r/MorpheusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @morphcrypto . Morpheus.Network’s official message board is medium.com/@themorpheus

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpheus Network is an Ethereum-based full-service, global, automated, supply chain platform for the global trade industry. MORPH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Morpheus Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Morpheus.Network

