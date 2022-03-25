Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.67. The stock had a trading volume of 73,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,937. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $142.88 and a one year high of $172.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.55.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.