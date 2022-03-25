Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Sells 1,049 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.6% of Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.57. The company had a trading volume of 22,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,425. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $130.71 and a twelve month high of $154.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.85 and its 200-day moving average is $146.28.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

