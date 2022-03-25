Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Acquires Shares of 500 Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HUM. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Humana by 411.2% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,007,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,170,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418,848 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,465,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,515,867,000 after purchasing an additional 626,652 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Humana by 36.6% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,044,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,287,000 after buying an additional 279,480 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 32.3% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 778,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $303,530,000 after buying an additional 190,296 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in Humana by 687.1% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 144,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,138,000 after buying an additional 125,931 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Shares of HUM stock traded up $6.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $437.42. 819,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,433,843. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $475.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $418.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $426.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Humana had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.30) earnings per share. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 24.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.36.

Humana Profile (Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.