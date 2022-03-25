Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Cuts Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 84,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 3.3% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 16,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 50,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 13,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its position in Bank of America by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 13,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAC. Argus increased their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,607,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,064,648. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.90. The company has a market capitalization of $351.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $36.51 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 23.60%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

