MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. is one of the premier distributors of Metalworking and Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) supplies to industrial customers throughout the United States. MSC distributes approximately 590,000 industrial products from approximately 3,000 suppliers to approximately 350,000 customers. MSC reaches its customers through a combination of approximately 27 million direct-mail catalogs and CD-ROMs, 96 branch sales offices, 927 sales people, the Internet and associations with some of the world’s most prominent B2B e-commerce portals. “

MSM stock opened at $81.35 on Tuesday. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52-week low of $74.20 and a 52-week high of $96.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.04.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The business had revenue of $848.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.81%.

In other news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $1,275,032.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 28.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 401.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 71.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

