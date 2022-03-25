Mullen Group Ltd. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of MTL opened at C$13.38 on Friday. Mullen Group has a 52 week low of C$11.00 and a 52 week high of C$14.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$12.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.40.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTL. TD Securities dropped their price target on Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Cormark lowered their target price on Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.50 target price on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC lowered Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.75.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

