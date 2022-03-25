Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) to Post FY2026 Earnings of ($0.34) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Mustang Bio in a research report issued on Thursday, March 24th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach forecasts that the company will earn ($0.34) per share for the year.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03).

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Mustang Bio from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mustang Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Shares of MBIO opened at $1.14 on Friday. Mustang Bio has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $4.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.79. The firm has a market cap of $106.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.70.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBIO. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Mustang Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 173.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 13,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.01% of the company’s stock.

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.

