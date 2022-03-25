Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Mustang Bio stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.14. 3,357,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,657. Mustang Bio has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $4.06. The firm has a market cap of $106.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average of $1.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 191.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 167,705 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 111.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8,385 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 8.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 19,014 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Mustang Bio by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 22,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Mustang Bio by 173.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 13,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MBIO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Mustang Bio from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mustang Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.

