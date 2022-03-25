Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing and commercializing therapies for women’s health diseases and other endocrine-related disorders, including advanced prostate cancer. The company’s product candidate consists of relugolix which are in clinical trial, an oral once-daily small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Myovant Sciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of MYOV stock opened at $14.37 on Wednesday. Myovant Sciences has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $27.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 2.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.25.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $54.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Myovant Sciences news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 4,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $72,808.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David C. Marek sold 19,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $291,867.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,628 shares of company stock valued at $401,625. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 268.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 33,204 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $369,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $588,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,013,000. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

