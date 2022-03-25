Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman Sells 1,682 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $68,289.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 10th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,147 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $48,357.52.

On Monday, January 24th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 3,686 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $220,975.70.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,995 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.61, for a total value of $412,636.95.

On Monday, January 3rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 29,167 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.27, for a total value of $2,574,571.09.

On Tuesday, December 28th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,604 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.34, for a total value of $237,849.36.

NTRA opened at $40.65 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $129.09. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.24 and its 200 day moving average is $87.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.24). Natera had a negative net margin of 75.43% and a negative return on equity of 90.55%. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.89) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter worth $83,446,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 39,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after buying an additional 9,071 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Natera by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter worth $606,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 21,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTRA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Natera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

