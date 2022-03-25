National Bank of Canada FI Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 712,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,407,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $48.10 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $43.92 and a one year high of $53.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.36.

