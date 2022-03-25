National Bank of Canada FI Acquires New Shares in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 358,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,491,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.06% of Centene at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Centene by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Centene by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Centene by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Centene by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Centene by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

In other Centene news, EVP David P. Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $310,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $221,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Centene stock opened at $84.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $49.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.61. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $59.33 and a twelve month high of $88.61.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.52 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Centene from $86.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.61.

Centene Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.