National Bank of Canada FI Acquires Shares of 127,799 Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 127,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,378,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 18.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $596,937.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $366,212.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,751. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JCI opened at $65.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $58.15 and a 1 year high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.64%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.29.

About Johnson Controls International (Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

