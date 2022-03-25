National Bank of Canada FI Buys Shares of 147,595 Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 147,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,915,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 9.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis stock opened at $86.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.68. The company has a market cap of $193.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.09 and a fifty-two week high of $95.17.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 46.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $1.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s payout ratio is 20.28%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVS. Societe Generale dropped their target price on Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

