National Bank of Canada FI Makes New $25.52 Million Investment in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 90,739 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,516,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

ADSK opened at $213.05 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.29 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.20 and a 200-day moving average of $265.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $46.30 billion, a PE ratio of 95.54 and a beta of 1.46.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Autodesk from $344.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Autodesk from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.85.

In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total transaction of $801,312.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

