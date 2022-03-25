National Bank of Canada FI Purchases New Holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 577,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,583,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 1.16% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 379.2% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF stock opened at $29.86 on Friday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $22.78 and a 1 year high of $55.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.39.

