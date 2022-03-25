National Bank of Canada FI Purchases New Shares in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 46,223 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $13,751,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,845,669 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $917,237,000 after purchasing an additional 10,064 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 10.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,359,950 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $803,869,000 after purchasing an additional 322,892 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,042,990 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $488,785,000 after purchasing an additional 75,416 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.5% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,815,223 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $434,292,000 after purchasing an additional 26,630 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 185.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,568,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $384,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

NSC opened at $279.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $67.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.37. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $238.62 and a 52-week high of $299.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.12.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 40.92%.

In related news, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total value of $185,857.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,580 shares of company stock valued at $17,379,914 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NSC. Stephens downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.55.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

