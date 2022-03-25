National Bank of Canada FI Takes $11.30 Million Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 129,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,296,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.10% of Comerica as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Comerica by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Comerica by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Comerica by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Comerica by 206.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 35,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CMA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Comerica from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.81.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $94.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $63.07 and a twelve month high of $102.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.98 million. Comerica had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $258,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $103,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

