National Bank of Canada FI Takes $9.57 Million Position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 164,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,569,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.96% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,230,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 97,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 35,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $567,000.

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF stock opened at $51.90 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 12-month low of $43.62 and a 12-month high of $73.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.16.

