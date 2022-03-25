National Bank of Canada FI Takes Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 236,434 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,642,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the third quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.3% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.42.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $87.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.51. The stock has a market cap of $100.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $78.92 and a 1 year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.83%.

Starbucks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.