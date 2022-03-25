NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to Outperform

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NWG. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded NatWest Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a GBX 305 ($4.02) price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 290 ($3.82) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 280 ($3.69) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut NatWest Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 315 ($4.15) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $267.87.

Shares of NYSE NWG opened at $5.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.12. NatWest Group has a 52-week low of $4.99 and a 52-week high of $6.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). NatWest Group had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that NatWest Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.199 per share. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in NatWest Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,478,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,147,000 after purchasing an additional 18,311 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NatWest Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,627,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,947,000 after purchasing an additional 73,755 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in NatWest Group during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,532,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,693,000 after acquiring an additional 295,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,616,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,427,000 after acquiring an additional 323,471 shares during the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

