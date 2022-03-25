Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nautilus Biotechnology Inc. is a development stage life sciences company creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. Nautilus Biotechnology Inc., formerly known as Arya Sciences Acquisition Corp III, is based in SEATTLE. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.33.

NAUT opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. Nautilus Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.03.

In related news, CEO Sujal M. Patel bought 50,000 shares of Nautilus Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $180,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

