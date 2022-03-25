Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Shares Down 4.2%

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.02 and last traded at $4.11. 3,851 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 321,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NAUT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nautilus Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day moving average is $5.03.

In other Nautilus Biotechnology news, CEO Sujal M. Patel purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Nautilus Biotechnology by 18.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Nautilus Biotechnology by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 25,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 10,138 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:NAUT)

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

