Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) Price Target Increased to C$35.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Desjardins from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy to a buy rating and set a C$40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday.

Neighbourly Pharmacy has a one year low of C$20.50 and a one year high of C$40.07.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. It operates in 172 locations. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

