Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Given New €85.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from €92.50 ($101.65) to €85.00 ($93.41) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NEMTF. Barclays downgraded shares of Nemetschek from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nemetschek presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.50.

Shares of NEMTF opened at $119.29 on Thursday. Nemetschek has a fifty-two week low of $61.95 and a fifty-two week high of $127.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.13.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

