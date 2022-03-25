Neo Lithium (OTCMKTS:NTTHF) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of Neo Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:NTTHF – Get Rating) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.12 and last traded at $5.10. 67,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 145,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.83.
About Neo Lithium (OTCMKTS:NTTHF)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neo Lithium (NTTHF)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Neo Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.