Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Neoleukin Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Neoleukin Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($0.97). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($0.88). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Neoleukin Therapeutics.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NLTX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Neoleukin Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLTX. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 399.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLTX stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.88. 172,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,680. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.99. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $13.40.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics. The firm address significant medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding.

