Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSAV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSAV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,500 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the February 28th total of 450,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,910,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NSAV stock remained flat at $$0.02 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 27,415,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,699,982. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03. Net Savings Link has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.15.

Net Savings Link, Inc is an integrated technology company that provides turnkey technological solutions to the cryptocurrency, blockchain, and digital asset industries. The firm also provides a range of services, such as software solutions, e-commerce, advisory services, financial services, and information technology.

