Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by SWS Partners

SWS Partners grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in Netflix were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Netflix by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,417 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $18,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $839,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 549 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $575.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush upgraded Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Netflix from $720.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $540.94.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $1.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $373.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,574,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,500,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $165.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $393.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $541.79. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $329.82 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.