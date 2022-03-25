Neutrino System Base Token Price Tops $2.19 on Top Exchanges (NSBT)

Neutrino System Base Token (NSBT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. In the last week, Neutrino System Base Token has traded flat against the dollar. One Neutrino System Base Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.19 or 0.00016176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino System Base Token has a market cap of $255,020.38 and approximately $53,506.00 worth of Neutrino System Base Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00046671 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,105.22 or 0.06986036 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,408.24 or 0.99908415 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00042618 BTC.

Neutrino System Base Token Profile

Neutrino System Base Token’s genesis date was March 3rd, 2020. Neutrino System Base Token’s total supply is 116,501 coins. Neutrino System Base Token’s official website is neutrino.at . Neutrino System Base Token’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto . The official message board for Neutrino System Base Token is t.me/neutrino_protocol_news

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino System Base Token (NSBT) is a utility and governance token for the Neutrino system that is designed to ensure the stability of reserves on the Neutrino smart contract through the so-called mechanism of reserve recapitalization. The token is also used for protocol’s governance and supporting liquidity pools of Decentralized Forex. “

