Nevada Copper (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) Trading 1.2% Higher

Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.57 and last traded at $0.57. 40,952 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 142,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Nevada Copper from C$1.25 to C$0.85 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get Nevada Copper alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.61.

Nevada Copper Corp. operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of copper and other mineral properties. It focuses on the development of Pumpkin Hollow project. The company was founded by Brian P. Kirwin and Giulio T. Bonifacio on June 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nevada Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevada Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.