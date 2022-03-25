New BitShares Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.31 Million (NBS)

New BitShares (NBS) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. In the last seven days, New BitShares has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. New BitShares has a total market capitalization of $33.02 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One New BitShares coin can now be purchased for about $0.0127 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002244 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00047398 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,166.07 or 0.07101999 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,547.66 or 0.99927365 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00043901 BTC.

About New BitShares

New BitShares’ launch date was September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. New BitShares’ official website is nbs.plus

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

Buying and Selling New BitShares

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as New BitShares directly using U.S. dollars.

