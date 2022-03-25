New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 979,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,795 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Weyerhaeuser worth $40,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 95.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 4,000.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $38.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.46. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $43.04. The firm has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

