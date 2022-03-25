New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 382,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Waste Management worth $63,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 158.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

WM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Erste Group downgraded Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.88.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,255 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM opened at $155.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.43 and a twelve month high of $168.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.83.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.47%.

Waste Management declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Waste Management (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.