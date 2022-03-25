New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $36.93 Million Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,811 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of CDW worth $36,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gobi Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 1,391,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $253,198,000 after buying an additional 695,521 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,956,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CDW by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $85,617,000 after buying an additional 202,232 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in CDW by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 445,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,165,000 after buying an additional 192,957 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,500,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $455,187,000 after buying an additional 134,384 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.00.

In other CDW news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. bought 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $181.96 per share, with a total value of $300,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $175.84 on Friday. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $154.53 and a twelve month high of $208.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.80. The company has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.21. CDW had a return on equity of 115.79% and a net margin of 4.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. CDW’s payout ratio is 28.41%.

CDW Company Profile (Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.