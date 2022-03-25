New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $37.95 Million Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 408,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of State Street worth $37,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in State Street during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 279.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 296.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $89.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. State Street Co. has a one year low of $76.92 and a one year high of $104.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.54.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. State Street had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. State Street’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

STT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.17.

In other news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

