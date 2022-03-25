New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $97.82 Million Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 932,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,839 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Duke Energy worth $97,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,993,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,447,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,411,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $107.47 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $94.40 and a 1 year high of $108.38. The firm has a market cap of $82.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.92%.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 1,036 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $110,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,852 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,183. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.58.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

