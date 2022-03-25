New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,174 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,060 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Skyworks Solutions worth $32,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 215.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $198.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.55.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.30, for a total transaction of $1,513,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total value of $228,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,500 shares of company stock worth $6,223,325 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $138.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.10. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.99 and a 12 month high of $204.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.56 and its 200 day moving average is $153.64.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 26.92%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile (Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.