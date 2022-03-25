New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 591,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 102,692 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $80,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider David S. Goone sold 36,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,937,681.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $405,571.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,224 shares of company stock valued at $10,274,477 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ICE opened at $135.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.16. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.04 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79. The firm has a market cap of $75.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.17%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ICE shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.80.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

