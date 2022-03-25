New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,736,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 68,283 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 0.8% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Pfizer worth $397,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $52.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.95. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $297.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

