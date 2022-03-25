New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,500 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Zimmer Biomet worth $28,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,565,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,156,329,000 after acquiring an additional 614,462 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 223.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,445,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $815,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759,927 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,259,604 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $623,436,000 after acquiring an additional 557,891 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,058,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $594,014,000 after acquiring an additional 566,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,877,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $567,571,000 after acquiring an additional 277,420 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $4,287,123.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZBH stock opened at $124.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 65.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.03. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.47 and a 52 week high of $180.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

Several analysts have commented on ZBH shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.80.

About Zimmer Biomet (Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.