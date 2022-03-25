New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,938 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,938 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Illinois Tool Works worth $73,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.08.

ITW opened at $210.69 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.79 and a twelve month high of $249.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $220.62 and a 200-day moving average of $227.37. The stock has a market cap of $65.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

