Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Fulcrum Equity Management

Fulcrum Equity Management cut its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Newmont were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the third quarter worth $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $244,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $2,378,560 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NEM opened at $78.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.72. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $80.75. The company has a market capitalization of $62.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.95 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 151.72%.

A number of research firms have commented on NEM. TD Securities decreased their target price on Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Newmont from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

Newmont Profile (Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.