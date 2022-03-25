NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Societe Generale

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 8,000 ($105.32) to GBX 8,150 ($107.29) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of NEXT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 7,038 ($92.65) target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of NEXT in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7,594.00.

OTCMKTS:NXGPF opened at $75.80 on Friday. NEXT has a one year low of $75.80 and a one year high of $115.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.85.

Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

