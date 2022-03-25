NextEnergy Solar (LON:NESF) Hits New 1-Year High at $105.40

Shares of NextEnergy Solar (LON:NESF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 105.40 ($1.39) and last traded at GBX 104.60 ($1.38), with a volume of 415249 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104.80 ($1.38).
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.51) target price on shares of NextEnergy Solar in a report on Thursday.
The company has a market cap of £614.60 million and a P/E ratio of 11.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 102.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 100.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.64, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.72.
In other NextEnergy Solar news, insider Joanne Peacegood purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of £41,200 ($54,239.07).
About NextEnergy Solar (LON:NESF)
NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited specializes in investments in operational solar photovoltaic (PV) assets. The fund intends primarily to acquire operating assets, but may invest in assets that are under development, that is, at the stage of origination, project planning or construction. Within this sector it intends to acquire assets that are primarily ground-based and utility-scale and which are on sites that may be agricultural, industrial, and/or commercial.
