NextNav Inc to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:NN)

NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NextNav in a report released on Thursday, March 24th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford anticipates that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for NextNav’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Separately, R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of NextNav in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

NN opened at $7.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. NextNav has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $15.32.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of NextNav during the fourth quarter valued at about $876,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of NextNav during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextNav during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,415,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of NextNav during the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Whitefort Capital Management LP bought a new position in NextNav in the fourth quarter worth about $358,000.

NextNav Inc provides GPS. The company is driving a whole new ecosystem for geolocation applications and services. NextNav Inc, formerly known as Spartacus Acquisition Corporation, is based in DULUTH, Ga.

