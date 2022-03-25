NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Director Adam L. Gray Acquires 547,000 Shares of Stock

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) Director Adam L. Gray acquired 547,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$16.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,757,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,537,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$136,683,565.87.

Adam L. Gray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Adam L. Gray acquired 100,000 shares of NFI Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$16.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,647,000.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Adam L. Gray purchased 105,000 shares of NFI Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$15.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,677,900.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Adam L. Gray acquired 225,400 shares of NFI Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,331,412.00.

Shares of NFI opened at C$16.36 on Friday. NFI Group Inc. has a 52-week low of C$13.47 and a 52-week high of C$31.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$18.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of C$1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. NFI Group’s payout ratio is -257.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities lowered their price target on NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. CIBC reduced their price objective on NFI Group from C$25.00 to C$18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on NFI Group from C$28.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut NFI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “speculative” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$20.67.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

